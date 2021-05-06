No Joy Shares Floating Cover Of Deftones’ “Teenager (From Heaven)”

Home News Ariel King May 6th, 2021 - 7:00 AM

No Joy has released a cover of Deftones’ “Teenager (From Heaven).” The song will appear on the band’s upcoming EP, Can My Daughter See Me From Heaven, which is slated for release on May 19. 15-year old Arizona resident, Kevin Petty, directed the accompanying music video for the Deftones cover.

“I have never been shy about my love for Deftones,” No Joy’s Jasamine White-Gluz said in a press release. “White Pony is one of my favorite records of all time and the track ‘Teenager’ was proof to me that they were a band bigger than any nu-metal confines they were trapped in. It’s such a sensitive and delicate song sequenced right in the center of a very heavy album. We recorded our version completely remotely. Nailah’s harp, Tara’s lapsteel, and Ouri’s experimental cello really capture the emotional feeling I had when I first heard the song as a teenager”

White-Gluz’s voice floats over the track, harps and wailing synths creating a peaceful tone throughout the length of the track. Carrying an ethereal feel, White-Gluz whispers and moans while psychedelic twines pierce through the air. Breathy lyrics dance through the calming instrumentals, creating a feeling of detaching oneself from reality.

The music video features Petty sitting in class, hanging out with his friends, and wandering through an empty mall. Classmates sit socially distanced and don their masks while Petty highlights peaking mountains amid the Arizona desert. Filmed on his phone, Petty takes viewers through the daily life of a teenager as he attends class, flips a skateboard, and wanders through cacti.

“I took the videos cause I wanted something to remember when I grow up,” Petty said in a press release. “It’s always the small moments like skating around with your friends or walking around your high school campus that means the most. It’s gonna be really cool when I get older and see these old videos with all my old classmates and friends.”

No Joy released their album Motherhood last September, with the single “Dream Rats” being shared ahead of the full-length release. They joined Dale Crover, Lou Barlow and more for the Joyful Noise holiday livestream last December, and they performed at this year’s SXSW virtual event in March.

Deftones have also been busy over the past year, releasing their album Ohms last October. The album had been teased on social media, with the band sharing coordinates to a billboard that revealed the release’s title. Last month, Deftones shared a music video for their recent single “Ceremony.”

Photo credit: Stephen Hoffmeister