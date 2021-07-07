First River Festival Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring Waxahatchee, Parquet Courts and Guided By Voices

Home News Alison Alber July 7th, 2021 - 5:09 PM

Photo Credit: Kayln Oyer

The First River Festival happening in Westchester, NY, announced its 2021 Lineup. This is the first year of the festival, and it will be held on October 9th and 10th. Indie-rock band Parquet Court will be headlining Saturday together with Guided by Voices. Sunday’s headliners will be Waxahatchee. According to brooklynvegan.com, each band will have a 90 minute set during the festival.

The Saturday lineup also includes Small Black and Dehd. Sunday’s lineup features The Felice Brothers, The Nude Party, Liz Cooper, Jelani Aryehand Katy Kirby.

Parquet Court recently dropped their ten-minute song “Plant Life” and shortly after announced their own tour dates. The indie project, Guided by Voices just released the 33rd album this year. Waxahatchee also announced some tour dates for this year and will be on some Bright Eyes tour dates.

Dehd is also part of Julien Baker’s upcoming tour in the fall after releasing their album Flowers of Devotion in 2020. Indie project Small Black is set to perform in Austin in August.

General tickets for the festival go on sale Friday, July 9th. But you can get presale tickets on July 8th with the code: LITTLEPEEK.

