Waxahatchee Announces Fall 2021 Tour Dates

Waxahatchee, aka Katie Crutchfield, is planning to tour the U.S. this fall in support of her 2020 album Saint Cloud. The record showcases a more country-inspired sound and features singles such as “Fire,” “Lilacs” and “Can’t Do Much.” It’s the singer/songwriter’s fifth solo album and arguably her most popular to date.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 16 at 10:00 a.m. EDT through Waxahatchee’s website. It’s a busy tour with dates somewhat consistently night-after-night at locations all across the country. Except for her appearance at Bonnaroo on September 3rd, she’ll be supported by up-and-coming indie singer Katy Kirby on all other concerts.

Crutchfield performed a series of livestream shows during the COVID-19 quarantine in which she played through her latest three albums in full, including Ivy Tripp (2015), Out in the Storm (2017) and Saint Cloud (2020). She also shared covers of John Denver’s “Take Me Home Country Roads” in collaboration with Whitney, and Caroline Polachek’s “So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings.”

Waxahatchee Saint Cloud Tour 2021:

9/2/21 – Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall

9/3/21 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival

9/4/21 – Columbus, OH – Skully’s Music-Diner

9/5/21 – Millvale, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre

9/7/21 – Detroit, MI – The Majestic Theatre

9/9/21 – Maquoketa, IA – Codfish Hollow Barn

9/10/21 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre

9/12/21 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

9/16/21 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre

9/17/21 – Tacoma, WA – Spanish Ballroom

9/18/21 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater

9/19/21 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

9/21/21 – Sonoma, CA – Gundlach Bundschu Winery

9/22/21 – San Francisco, CA – The Castro Theatre

9/24/21 – Los Angeles, CA – First Congregational Church of Los Angeles

9/25/21 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy and Harriet’s

9/27/21 – Tucson, AZ – Club Congress (Outside)

9/29/21 – Austin, TX – Scholz Garten

9/30/21 – Austin, TX – Scholz Garten

10/1/21 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

10/5/21 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

10/7/21 – Saxapahaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom

10/8/21 – Washington, DC – Lincoln Theatre

10/9/21 – Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Hall

10/11/21 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

10/12/21 – Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere

10/13/21 – Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere

10/15/21 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

10/16/21 – Boston, MA – Royale

