Parquet Courts Announces Fall 2021 Tour Dates

Photo Credit: Kayln Oyer

New York indie rock band Parquet Courts have announced their autumn 2021 North American tour dates, as reported by Pitchfork. The tour will begin in late August in New Jersey and then start up again in September at Florida. The band will also be performing at Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado with Portugal. The Man.

The band is set to see cities such as Richmond, Virginia, Baltimore, Maryland, Burlington, Vermont, Portland, Maine, Houston & Austin, Texas and many more. The band has also released a new 12” single, “Plant Life” – a physical-only material that will NOT be available on streaming platforms.

A snippet of “Plant Life”:

Parquet Courts North American autumn 2021 tour

08/14 – Jersey City, New Jersey – White Eagle Hall ˆ *

09/18 – St. Augustine, Florida – Sing Out Loud

09/22 – Morrison, Colorado – Red Rocks

09/24 – Marfa, Texas – Trans Pescos

09/26 – Accord, New York City – Woodsist Festival

10/29 – Richmond, Virginia – The National ˆ

10/30 – Baltimore, Maryland – Otto Bar ˆ

10/31 – Lancaster, Pennsylvania – Tellus 360 ˆ

11/03 – Burlington, Vermont – Higher Ground *

11/04 – Portland, Maine – State Theatre *

11/05 – Holyoke, Maine – Gateway City Arts *

11/06 – Ashbury Park, New Jersey – Stone Pony *

11/17 – Houston, Texas – White Oak Music Hall

11/19 – Austin, Texas – Stubb’s

ˆ with P.E.

* with Public Practice

