Parquet Courts Shares New 10-Minute Song “Plant Life”

June 27th, 2021

New York City-based band Parquet Courts have shared their groovy new track “Plant Life” as a single from their forthcoming album. Sympathy for Life, which will be the band’s first album since their 2018 album Wide Awake, is set to be released on October 22.

“Plant Life” is full of upbeat instrumentals and soft-toned vocals. While the song only features a chorus and two verses, the song is attention-grabbing throughout it’s entirety. The first verse reads, “Hanging on a limb flowing from the wind/ Cracking in the night just like a whip/ Run up the plastic commodity/ Domestic rain will sanitize the scene.”

To follow, the chorus reads, “Natural inclination/ Wicked and can stack up pretty quick/ The soil’s got a fever!” As the lyrics come to an end, the song continues with consistent, groovy instrumentals.

Portugal. The Man recently announced their upcoming 2021 summer tour, which features Parquet Courts as the supporting act. The tour is scheduled to kick off on July 25 in Cleveland, OH at WonderStruck Festival. Portugal. The Man and Parquet Courts will make 12 stops in a variety of cities such Morrison, Portland, Dover, Napa, Redondo Beach and more.

The New York-bred band was also listed on the Woodsist Festival lineup, which will take place September 25-26 in Accord, NY. Parquet Courts are listed alongside other headliners Kurt Vile and Yo La Tengo. Tickets for the festival are available for purchase now and can be found here.

Photo credit: Kalyn Oyer