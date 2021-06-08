Bright Eyes Announces Summer 2021 Tour Dates with Waxahatchee, Japanese Breakfast and Lucy Dacus

Home News Tristan Kinnett June 8th, 2021 - 9:53 PM

Bright Eyes announced their first tour since 2011 for July-August 2021. They’ll be supported by Lucy Dacus on all dates and joined by Japanese Breakfast and Waxahatchee on one date each. Pre-sale is currently happening, with general on-sale here this Friday, June 11 at 12:00 p.m. ET.

The Japanese Breakfast show is set to take place at Westville Music Bowl in New Haven, CT on July 28, and the Waxahatchee show will be at Forest Hills Tennis Stadium in New York, NY on July 31. Other notable dates include the first night of the tour at Artpark Amphitheatre in Lewiston, NY on July 27, The Palladium in Worcester, MA on July 30, two nights at The Eastern in Atlanta, GA on August 6-7 and closing night at Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham, AL on August 8. The full schedule can be found below.

In 2020, Bright Eyes broke a nine-year hiatus with the release of an album called Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was, led by the single “Persona Non Grata.” Since then, they shared a collaborative single with Phoebe Bridgers called “Miracle of Life” in support of Planned Parenthood, as well as a cover of Vic Chestnutt’s “Flirted With You All My Life.”

Dacus is planning to release her third LP Home Video on June 25 through Matador. There have been a few singles released in advance of the record, starting with a live fan-favorite called “Thumbs” and the album opener, “Hot & Heavy.” She’s also planning a Fall 2021 tour following her Bright Eyes support run, including a night at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles on September 24, 2021.

Japanese Breakfast released her own third LP last Friday, June 4, titled Jubilee. It featured singles such as “Be Sweet,” “Posing in Bondage” and “Savage Good Boy.” She also has a tour planned for Fall 2021, including an appearance at Treefort Music Fest in Boise, ID on September 22 and two nights at The Regent Theatre in Los Angeles on October 2 and 3.

Waxahatchee breaks from the pattern set by the other two openers, having released five albums in total, the most recent of which was 2020’s Saint Cloud. However, she is likewise going to go on a headlining tour this Fall, including a date at the First Congregational Church of Los Angeles on September 24, 2021.

Bright Eyes Summer 2021 Tour Dates:

7/27 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheatre *

7/28 – New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl *#

7/29 – Bethlehem, PA @ Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks *

7/30 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium *

7/31 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Tennis Stadium *^

8/3 – Charlottesville, VA @ Ting Pavilion *

8/4 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater *

8/5 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit *

8/6 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern *

8/7 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern *

8/8 – Birmingham, AL @ Sloss Furnaces *

* Lucy Dacus supporting

# Japanese Breakfast supporting

^ Waxahatchee supporting