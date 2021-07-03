Tom Petty’s Reimagined Album Angel Dream Released Featuring Four Previously Unheard Songs

Home News Caroline Fisher July 3rd, 2021 - 12:15 AM

The late Tom Petty’s family has released a reimagined version of the artist’s 1996 album, Songs and Music from the Motion Picture “She’s the One.” The album, titled Angel Dream (Songs and Music from the Motion Picture “She’s The One”), contains remixed and remastered versions of the original album’s songs, as well as four previously unreleased tracks.

The previously unheard songs featured on Angel Dream include “One Of Life’s Little Mysteries,” “French Disconnection,” “105 Degrees” and a cover of JJ Cale’s “Thirteen Days.”

Guitarist, songwriter and previous bandmate of Petty shares about the album, “There’s some cool stuff on this record that has never come out before. I especially love the JJ Cale song ‘13 Days.’ We had a lot of fun playing that song live and it’s great to have a recording of it from the studio. ‘Supernatural Radio’ is extended with some great jamming interplay within the band, which I’m very proud of. The Heartbreakers could be really amazing and spontaneous. I hope you enjoy these little gems as much as I do.”

Watch the lyric video for “105 Degrees” here:

The song takes listeners through lyrics about unrequited love and betrayal, embodying the restlessness of wondering, “What do you want? / What do you want? / Perfection?” Imagery of the California desert and its flora and fauna accompany the track and its lyrics.

In April, an alternate version of another Petty album, Wildflowers, was released. The album, titled Finding Wildflowers (Alternate Versions), saw the release of Petty’s take on “Leave Virginia Alone,” a song made famous by Rod Stewart. The album also uncovered several previously unreleased tracks, including “Confusion Wheel.”

At the beginning of the year, metal bands The Sword and Joe Cornetti of Croy & The Boys teamed up for a quarantined cover of “Don’t Do Me Like That.”

Various artists including Beck, Foo Fighters, Eddie Vedder and more paid tribute to Petty in October of last year during a livestream on the late artist’s 70th birthday. The livestreamed event featured over 30 different artists.

Petty passed away in 2017 after an accidental drug overdose at the age of 66.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz