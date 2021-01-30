The Sword And Croy & The Boys Joe Cornetti Cover Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers “Don’t Do Me Like That” In New Quarantined Performance

Home News Kyle Cravens January 30th, 2021 - 9:26 PM

American heavy metal band The Sword paid tribute to the late Tom Petty and his band of Heartbreakers with their performance of “Don’t Do Me Like That.” The classic tune was originally featured on Petty’s 1979 album Damn the Torpedoes. Joe Cornetti of Croy & The Boys guests on this cover.

For their version of the track, The Sword tried to bring the tone of the rock and roll number to a caliber befitting their heavy metal temperament with chunkier chords, but the rest of the sauntering “Don’t Do Me Like That” remains intact and untouched. The spirit of Petty’s work is evident in every way, right down to a similar vocal approach from Cornetti that mirrors quite affectionally the late singers Americana twangy timbre.

The Sword have been writing and performing since 2003. They formed in Austin and released their first record, Age of Winters, in 2006. Although remembering Petty now, the band frequently cites Black Sabbath as a primary influence and have been categorized broadly speaking as a doom metal act. They recently released not one but two compilation albums, titled Chronology: 2006 – 2018 and Conquest of Kingdoms.