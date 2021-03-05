Alternate Version Of Tom Petty’s Wildflowers To Be Available On Streaming Services In April 2021, Shares “New” Single “You Saw Me Comin’”

Home News Roy Lott March 5th, 2021 - 12:29 AM

An alternate version of Tom Petty’s classic album Wildflowers is set to be released on all streaming platforms on April 16 via Warner Bros. Records. Promptly titled Finding Wildflowers (Alternate Versions), the album was curated by family, band members and previous collaborators. It will be released as a limited edition gold vinyl on Petty’s website and indie retail stores, with physical CDs also being available. A black vinyl release will follow on May 7.

Along with the album announcement, an alternate version of the classic track “You Saw Me Comin” was also released along with its music video. Its visual was directed by Joel Kazuo and shows different landscapes of the desert, ocean and some lakes. Check it out below.

Benmont Tench noted about the song, “There’s this kind of longing in the song, in the way that he wrote the chord structure, the melody and the lyrics. It’s wistful, and it would have been the perfect way to end the disc.”

The LP features 16 studio recordings of alternate takes, long cuts and jam versions of Wildflowers songs as Tom, band members and co-producer Rick Rubin worked to finalize the album in 1994. The collection was produced by Tom’s longtime engineer and co-producer Ryan Ulyate. It follows the release of the Wildflowers & All The Rest late last year, which spawned the release of the song “Leave Virginia Alone.”

Photo Credit: Brett Paddelford