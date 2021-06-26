Tyler, the Creator Soars Through the Clouds in New Video for “Juggernaut”

Home News Dayzsha Lino June 26th, 2021 - 3:43 PM

Rapper Tyler,The Creator is seen lugging Jeeps and soaring through clouds in an all new music video released on June 25 for his new single called “JUGGERNAUT.” This comes as Tyler, The Creator drops his much anticipated new album, CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST.

While produced by Tyler,The Creator himself, “JUGGERNAUT” also features vocals from artists Pharrell Williams and Lil Uzi Vert. The track is playful, energetic, and uses comedic rhyme schemes that TTC is well-known for, with lyrics like “I just cut some fresh lemons, where’s the sugar? Lemon in my ‘ade, lemon in my ears, call ‘em boogers.”

“JUGGERNAUT” is the 3rd single released by TTC this week in a lineup of songs leading up to CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST. On June 22, TTC released the song “WASYUNAME” alongside a self-directed new video where he chases after a woman who catches his eye while on a beautiful, scenic road trip.

“JUGGERNAUT” also follows the release of “BROWN SUGAR SALMON,” a comedy skit in which TTC tries to order the dish on a high-end train ride, but is continuously denied his request.

In the music video for “JUGGERNAUT,” the 30 year-old rapper/comedian goes all in with the weird imagery. It begins with TTC in front of an orange tree sporting a mountain hat, suit and blazer, and diamond-covered rings and earrings. When it cuts to the next scene, TTC is seen dancing on top of what looks like a minivan with Jeep-sized wheels. After a scene where TTC is lugging the minivan, it cuts to him falling from the sky while finishing the last verse before revealing a title screen that reads “Call Me If You Get Lost.”

CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST is available now on all music streaming platforms. Fans can also buy new merch accompanied by the new album, which includes two different CD/poster/t-shirt box sets and two different cassette/poster/t-shirt box sets.

CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST Tracklist:

SIR BAUDELAIRE CORSO LEMONHEAD WUSYANAME LUMBERJACK HOT WIND BLOWS MASSA RUNITUP MANIFESTO SWEET/ I THOUGHT YOU WANTED TO DANCE MAMA TALK RISE! BLESSED JUGGERNAUT WILSHIRE SAFARI

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado