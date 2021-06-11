Secretly Canadian Announces Second Set of 25th Anniversary Reissues with Albums from Damien Jurado, Here We Go Magic, Richard Swift and Anohni 

Home News Krista Marple June 11th, 2021 - 9:30 PM

Secretly Canadian Records has announced the release of SC25 Editions, which is the next set of many reissued classic albums from a variety of artists under their label. The second set of the release will include reissued albums from Here We Go Magic, Richard Smith, Damien Jurado and Anohni.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the label, each artist will have reissued physical released to be shared on September 3. Here We Go Magic’s A Different Ship, which was released in 2012, Richard Smith’s Dressed Up For the Letdown, which was released in 2007. Along with those, Damien Jurado’s 2003 album Where Shall You Take Me? and Anohni’s 2016 HOPELESSNESS are all set to be featured on the second round of releases.

Each album will be limited edition, pressed on colored vinyl and will feature art prints, commemorative essays and more. All proceeds from each release under the SC25 Editions will benefit the charitable efforts of SC25 – Every Light On This Side of The Town. The fundraiser goal is currently set at $250,000 and will go towards the label’s mission to help homeless families in the Bloomington, Indiana area.

Secretly Canadian announced that there will be four releases under the SC25 Editions throughout the rest of the year. The September release of classic albums follows the release of albums from Jen Lekman, The War On Drugs, Tig Notaro and Whitney.

The Bloomington-based label also recently announced the release of SC25 Singles, which provides 25 new and previously unreleased songs, covers and collaborations from a variety of artists who aren’t all specifically under their label.