Halestorm Announces Fall 2021 Tour Dates

Rock band Halestorm have announced a Fall 2021 headlining tour across the U.S. Tickets went on sale Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m. local time on their website.

The tour is set to kick off in York, PA at the York State Fair on July 30, and will come to a close in Joliet, IL at the Rialto Square Theatre on December 8. Across the 14-date schedule, Halestorm will stop off at the New York State Fair in Syracuse on August 31, the Ozarks Amphitheater in Cadmenton, MO on September 4 and the Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Danville, VA on September 9.

Many of the dates include Mongolian folk rock band The HU. Lzzy Hale, singer and guitarist for Halestorm, is featured on The HU’s “Song of Women,” a collaboration that fans are excited to watch live. Halestorm will also be sporadically joined by acts such as Crobot, Rival Sons, Dorothy, Plush and Lillith Czar.

Last month, the band also announced that they will be joining Evanescence on a co-headlining tour in November and December of this year. The joint tour will begin before their solo tour is complete, as it’s set to start on November 5 in Portland, OR and end on December 18 in Worcester, MA. On their co-headlining run, the two bands will perform exclusively at arenas, like the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI and the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.

In April, Lzzy Hale joined Slipknot’s Corey Taylor, former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo and Anthrax’s Scott Ian to make a theme song for the Netflix film, Thunder Force. Also, Hale recently provided her soulful vocals to the blues-rock duo The Picturebooks on their single “Rebel.” Halestorm is also featured on the Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival 2021 Lineup which they will perform on September 12 in Mansfield, OH.

Halestorm Fall 2021 Tour Dates:

30/07/21 — York, PA — York State Fair

14/08/21 — Council Bluffs, IA — KIWR River Riot

31/08/21 — Syracuse, NY — NY State Fair

01/09/21 — Buffalo, NY — Art Park

03/09/21 — Kansas City, MO — Azura Amphitheater

04/09/21 — Camdenton, MO — Ozarks Amphitheater

05/09/21 — Pryor, OK — Rocklahoma

08/09/21 — Asheville, NC — Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

09/09/21 — Danville, VA — Blue Ridge Rock Festival

11/09/21 — Nashville, IN — Brown County Music Center

12/09/21 — Mansfield, OH — Inkcarceration

04/11/21 — Boise, ID — Revolution Center

17/11/21 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Union

08/12/21 — Joliet, IL — Rialto Square Theatre