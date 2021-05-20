The Picturebooks Announces New Album The Major Minor Collective Featuring Dennis Lyxzen of Refused, Neil Fallon of Clutch, Lzzy Hale of Halestorm and More for September 2021 Release

Home News Leanne Rubinstein May 20th, 2021 - 5:30 PM

The blues-rock duo The Picturebooks has announced their upcoming album The Major Minor Collective, set for release on September 3. With the announcement, the band also released the new single “Rebel” as well as the accompanying music video. The single features Grammy Award winning vocalist Lzzy Hale of Halestorm and is available to stream here.

The song embodies the soulful belt Hale’s best known for, accompanied by the power The Picturebooks bring to each of their songs through a driven electric guitar part and a reliable percussion beat. The video depicts a black and white performance of the song, the musicians pouring immense energy and passion into their playing.

As implied from the title, the song’s message is one of independence and personal strength. The single is a confident anthem about making in on your own and finding salvation from within.

Of the track, Hale stated:

“This project came into my life at a time when I really needed it. The Pandemic stole a huge part of my life, and my identity. I was forced to look myself in the mirror and figure out who I am without that missing piece. I had to remind myself that no matter what is happening outside…the flame that burns inside of me is still alive. Writing these lyrics was like drawing a road map to guide myself back to who I am. No one can do it for me, no one can save me but myself. In order to do that, I have to start a revolution inside my soul, and be a rebel from the inside out. This song is my war cry.”

The album features a significant number of guest spots, including artists such as Hale, Dennis Lyxzen (Refused), Neil Fallon (Clutch), and Ryan Sinn (The Distillers).

Prior releases from the album include “Corrina Corrina” and “Here’s To Magic.”

The Picturebooks is made up of vocalist and guitarist Fynn Grabke and drummer Philipp Mirtschink. The Major Minor Collective follows the band’s full-length album The Hands Of Time featuring Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders. The album showcases tracks such as “Electric Nights,” “Howling Wolf,” “You Can’t Let Go” and “The Hands Of Time.”