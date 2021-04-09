Corey Taylor, Lzzy Hale, Scott Ian And Dave Lombardo Join Forces For Netflix Original Thunderforce’s Theme Song

Home News Caroline Fisher April 9th, 2021 - 9:26 PM

According to Metal Hammer, Slipknot’s Corey Taylor, Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale, former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo and Anthrax’s Scott Ian have teamed up to create a theme song for the new Netflix film, Thunder Force.

The superhero film stars Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer, who play “two childhood best friends who reunite as an unlikely crime-fighting superhero duo when one invents a formula that gives ordinary people superpowers.”

Taylor shares, ‘It was awesome to work on this track with Lzzy and be a part of the film Thunder Force.” He goes on to say, “It is always nice to be creative and work with other artists in the community – especially during this extended time at home. I’m excited for everyone to hear the song and see the film!”

Listen to “Thunder Force” here:

The energetic and powerful track acts as a solid theme to the superhero flick. Dramatic vocals and bright guitars lead the bold song.

“I’m beyond excited to be included on the Thunder Force soundtrack.” Hale reveals. “surrounded by friends, representing the genres I love so much: rock and metal! You won’t know what hit you! Remember, lightning never strikes if you can’t force the thunder!”

“I have had the privilege of working in the music industry for over 35 years. There is something incredibly exhilarating about performing onstage, specifically the edge that comes with the off the rails style of music I play,” Lombardo explains. “Working with Fil Eisler on Thunder Force somehow captured that same feeling. This score is a powerful musical engine. It was a pleasure to be a part of the team that helped this come to life.”

In March, Taylor announced Spring 2021 tour dates, where each event will be “socially distanced and following state recommended health guidelines.” The tour will serve to support his 2020 debut solo album, CMFT.

Hale recently worked with Code Orange’s Reba Meyers, Gina Gleason of Baroness, Converge drummer Ben Koller and Madi Watkins of Year of the Knife to for a Two Minutes to to Late Night cover of Pantera’s “Mouth of War.”

Photo Credit: Owen Ela