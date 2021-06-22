Flogging Molly and Violent Femmes Announce Co-Headlining Fall 2021 Tour Dates with Me First and the Gimme Gimmes and Thick

Home News Tristan Kinnett June 22nd, 2021 - 10:18 PM

Celtic-punk band Flogging Molly and folk-punk band Violent Femmes are set to go on a co-headlining tour this Fall, from September-October, 2021. Me First and the Gimme Gimmes and Thick are set to open for them on all but the first two nights of the tour.

They’ll launch the tour on September 3 at St. Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights, MO and keep the tour running until October 23 at The Armory in Minneapolis, MN. Some notable stops will include Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, IL, Stage AE in Pittsburgh, PA, Leader Bank Pavilion in Boston, MA, Pier 17 in New York, NY, The Anthem in Washington, DC, Bayou Music Center in Houston, TX, Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles, CA, WaMu Theater in Seattle, WA and The Mission Ballroom in Denver, CO. The full schedule can be found below.

Flogging Molly frontman Dave King states, “What a joy it is to announce our co-headline tour this coming September/October 2021 with the legendary Violent Femmes. We in the Flogging Molly family cannot wait to share the stage with such an amazing group, so please join us in celebrating the return of what we’ve all truly missed: the live music experience. We cannot wait to see you all! So take care dear friends, till we raise a glass to one and all, Slainté!”

In addition to this co-headlining tour, Flogging Molly have plans for a Salty Dog Cruise music festival, featuring Descendents, The Distillers, Frank Turner (Duo), Möngöl Hörde, Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, Broilers, Authority Zero, Dave Hause & the Mermaid, Thick, The Cherry Coke$, Punk Rock Karaoke and Guise, plus any more that haven’t been confirmed at this time. Flogging Molly have been keeping their live performance chops fresh, as demonstrated by their January 2021 livestream from Dublin.

Violent Femmes’ latest album was 2019’s Hotel Last Resort. The Milwaukee, WI-based group remains best known for their debut self-titled release, featuring hit singles like “Blister in the Sun,” “Add It Up” and “Kiss Off.”

Flogging Molly and Violent Femmes Fall 2021 Co-Headlining Tour Dates:

9/3 – Maryland Heights, MO – St. Louis Music Park

9/4 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park

9/8 – Columbus, OH – EXPRESS LIVE!

9/10 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre

9/11 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion

9/12 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summerstage

9/14 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

9/15 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

9/17 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

9/18 – Rochester, NY – Main Street Armory

9/19 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center Inc.

9/21 – New York, NY – Pier 17

9/22 – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl

9/24 – Philadelphia, PA – Metropolitan Opera House

9/25 – Big Flats, NY – Tag’s Summer Stage

9/26 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

10/5 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

10/6 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

10/8 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Amphitheatre

10/9 – Las Vegas, NV – Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

10/10 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre

10/12 – Sacramento, CA – Heart Health Park

10/13 – Fresno, CA – Woodward Park Rotary Amphitheater

10/15 – Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheater

10/16 – Seattle, WA – WaMu Theater

10/17 – Eugene, OR – Cuthbert Amphitheater

10/19 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

10/20 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom

10/22 – Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theater

10/23 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Photo credit: Alyssa Fried