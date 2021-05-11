KCRW’s World Festival at the Hollywood Bowl Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring Brittany Howard, James Blake, Kamasi Washington and Earl Sweatshirt

Home News Matt Matasci May 11th, 2021 - 10:00 AM

The Hollywood Bowl and LA Philharmonic have announced the venue’s 2021 summer lineup, full of eclectic music that touches on jazz, reggae, pop and of course, classical. Along with the full schedule is the Bowl’s multi-day festival hosted by LA’s influential local NPR station, the KCRW World Festival.

This year the festival kicks off with a show on July 18 featuring local artists. Jazz saxophone extraordinaire Kamasi Washington will be playing along with eccentric Odd Future contributor Earl Sweatshirt. Washington last released a solo album in 2018 with Heaven and Earth, though he also formed a new band called Dinner Party with Robert Glasper and Terrace Martin and released the band’s self-titled debut in July 2020. Washington was scheduled to play the Bowl’s 2020 season before it was cancelled for the first time in almost 100 years.

Next on the schedule is reggae night on August 1, with Ziggy Marley and Wailing Souls, followed by the stacked lineup of rock & roll envelope-pusher Brittany Howard along with a couple singers that are pushing a new wave of soul and R&B, Jamila Woods and Georgia Anne Muldrow. Woods released her second album Legacy! Legacy! in 2019, showing off a jazzy blend of soul and alt R&B. She was also named our best new artist of SXSW in 2017, so you know she brings it live. Howard, Woods and Muldrow will play on September 18. World Festival concludes on September 25 with James Blake joined by the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra.

There are other concerts of note throughout the Bowl’s summer schedule, including Kool & The Gang kicking off the season with the July 4th fireworks spectacular, Christina Aguilera and the LA Phil for two nights on July 16 & 17, Cynthia Erivo with the LA Phil on July 30, a special screening of The Princess Bride with the score performed by the LA Phil on July 31, H.E.R. with the LA Phil on August 13 & 14, Yo-Yo Ma on September 14 and Herbie Hancock on September 26.

KCRW’s World Festival Schedule

07/18 – Kamasi Washington and Earl Sweatshirt

08/01 – Reggae Night XIX with Ziggy Marley and Wailing Souls

09/18 – Brittany Howard, Jamila Woods and Georgia Anne Muldrow

09/25 – James Blake with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna