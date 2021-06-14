Bauhaus Announces Fall 2021 Tour Dates

Home News Tristan Kinnett June 14th, 2021 - 5:40 PM

Gothic rock icons Bauhaus announced a few of the dates from their rescheduled world tour, including stops in Mexico City, London, New York and Los Angeles. The tour is mostly set for October-November 2021, plus one May 2022 appearance announced so far. The full tour schedule is reportedly still in the process of being confirmed, and will be revealed in its entirety at a later date.

The first venue announced is Fronton in Mexico City, MX on October 23-24, 2021. After that, they’ll fly over to Alexandra Palace in London, UK on October 30. On November 2, they’ll be back in North America for a show at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY. The final appearance they’ve announced will be an appearance at Cruel World Fest, which will take place at The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA on its rescheduled date, May 14, 2022.

Cruel World announced their full 2022 lineup earlier this month, including Morrissey, Blondie and Devo as the other headliners besides Bauhaus. Some more acts on the bill include Echo & The Bunnymen, The Psychedelic Furs, Violent Femmes, The Church, English Beat, Public Image Ltd., The Damned, Cold Cave, Drab Majesty, Christian Death and Black Marble, among others. The full lineup, tickets and more information can be found on the festival’s website.

Tickets for the Kings Theatre show will go on-sale here this Friday, June 18 at 10:00 a.m. ET. There will also be a pre-sale on Thursday at the same time.

Bauhaus primarily released music in the 1980s following the huge success of their 1979 debut single “Bela Lugosi’s Dead/Boys.” Their studio albums include In the Flat Field (1980), Mask (1981), The Sky’s Gone Out (1982) and Burning From the Inside (1983), as well as a comeback album they released in 2008 called Go Away White. They disbanded after that comeback release, but reunited in 2019.

Their live recordings are well-regarded as well, including Press the Eject and Give Me the Tape (1982), Rest in Peace: The Final Concert (1992), Gotham (1999) and This Is For When… (2008). Bauhaus’ live return in 2019 was reported to live up to the hype by publications like Rolling Stone and Brooklyn Vegan.

Guitarist Daniel Ash had predicted that the tour likely wouldn’t happen until 2022, and it’s unconfirmed whether, when and where any additional dates will take place. He reminded fans that the band’s relationship is still pretty volatile, saying “We get on and we don’t get on and we get on and we don’t get on.” Ash explained, “It’s OK. It’s doable now because we’re older. It’s not a big deal…It’s funny, because I’m saying this now, but we might all fall out again in 36 hours, I don’t know. But it’s definitely easier as we get older.”

Bauhaus 2021/2022 Tour Dates:

10/23/2021 – Mexico City, MX – Fronton

10/24/2021 – Mexico City, MX – Fronton

10/30/2021 – London, UK – Alexandra Palace

12/2/2021 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

5/14/2022 – Los Angeles, CA – Cruel World Fest

Photo credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva