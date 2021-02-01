Daniel Ash Says Bauhaus Reunion Tour Likely Won’t Happen Until 2022

Home News Aaron Grech February 1st, 2021 - 7:55 PM

Daniel Ash of Love and Rockets and Bauhaus fame, says that the latter outfit’s reunion tour likely won’t happen until next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ash recently made an appearance on Baxie’s Musical Podcast, where he discussed the band’s plans and their recent reunion in 2019.

Bauhaus’ original members Peter Murphy, Kevin Haskins, David J and Ash reunited for the first time in 15 years at the Hollywood Palladium, where they played classics such as “Bela Lugosi’s Dead,” “In The Flat Field” and “Stigmata Martyr.” Their second date in Hollywood also saw a number of covers performed, with Bauhaus giving tribute to the likes of T. Rex, David Bowie and Iggy Pop. The group was originally set to tour last year, but COVID-19 pushed the dates back. Their canceled dates included major festival sets for Primavera Sound and Cruel World Festival.

During his podcast interview, Ash revealed that he has a new group called Ashes & Diamonds, which includes bassist Paul Denman of Sade and drummer Bruce Smith who currently plays for Public Image Limited. He also discussed his changing relationships with Bauhaus’ founding members, which has been tenuous at times.

“We get on and we don’t get on and we get on and we don’t get on,” Ash explained. “It’s OK. It’s doable now because we’re older. It’s not a big deal…It’s funny, because I’m saying this now, but we might all fall out again in 36 hours, I don’t know. But it’s definitely easier as we get older.”

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva