Devo Announces DEVOtional Fan Festival Live Stream For November 2020, With Appearances By Devo, Fred Armisen And More

Home News Kyle Cravens November 7th, 2020 - 7:11 PM

American rock band Devo is hosting their annual “DEVOtional” music festival virtually this time around on Saturday, November 14. According to Brooklyn Vegan, this show marks the events 20th anniversary, and if without the pandemics interference, would have been performed at Cleveland’s Beachland Ballroom.

To punctuate the special occasion, a sleuth of special guests is set to appear. These include DEVO founders Mark Mothersbaugh and Gerald Casale, drummer David Kendrick, actor, comedian and sometimes DEVO drummer Fred Armisen, and Yo Gabba Gabba’s DJ Lance Rock.

The festival is free to watch on Youtube and the organizers warned that more surprise guests could pop in at a moments notice.

Devo is a band formed in 1973 by two set of brothers, Mark and Bob Mothersbaugh and Gerald and Bob Casale. They are best known for their 1980 single “Whip It’ which propelled the band into the mainstream. They are regarded as being pioneers of the music video format because of the heavy MTV airplay their video for “Whip It” received. Throughout their history, they have always been synonymous to their unique brand of satirical humor and especially their science fiction inspired look.

This marks the second time that Mark Motherbaugh has been consequentially affected by the pandemic, as he himself was diagnosed with COVID-19 back in August.

The 2021 DEVOtional is scheduled for July 23 & 24.