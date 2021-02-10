Foo Fighters, Rage Against The Machine, Iron Maiden, Jay-Z, Kate Bush, Devo, Fela Kuti and More Among 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nominees

Home News Aaron Grech February 10th, 2021 - 12:42 PM

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced its nominees for this year’s induction ceremony, with nominations including alternative rock band Foo Fighters, alternative metal outfit Rage Against The Machine, British heavy metal group Iron Maiden, New York rap legend Jay-Z, alternative pop icon Kate Bush, new wave greats Devo and afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti.

Several artists such as Rage Against the Machine, Bush, Devo, Tina Turner, Chaka Khan, Todd Rundgren, New York Dolls, Carole King, and LL Cool J have been nominated in the past. Previous nominees who didn’t make the cut include Soundgarden, the Replacements, Bad Brains, Motörhead, Thin Lizzy, Pat Benatar, Eric B. & Rakim, MC5, Kraftwerk, Jane’s Addiction, John Prine, Eurythmics, Judas Priest, the Smiths and Gram Parsons.

If Foo Fighters are inducted into the ceremony, it would mark frontman Dave Grohl’s second induction, following the entrance of Nirvana into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2014. If King and Turner are inducted, they would follow Stevie Nicks as the second and third woman to be inducted multiple times.

Last year’s ceremony saw the induction of Nine Inch Nails, Depeche Mode, T. Rex, Notorious B.I.G., Whitney Houston and the Doobie Brothers, while Pat Benatar, Dave Matthews Band, Motörhead, Judas Priest and Thin Lizzy were nominated, but didn’t make the cut.

Fans can vote for their favorites here, with the top five artists submitted as “fan ballots” alongside picks from music industry professionals. Fans have until April to submit their choices, with inductees announced in May and a live ceremony in Cleveland planned for this fall.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz