Diet Cig Announces Fall 2021 Tour Dates

American indie rock duo Diet Cig has announced the first set of tour dates to promote their most recent LP, Do You Wonder About Me?, released with Frenchkiss Records. The musicians are set to perform with the emo band Retirement Party at each of their five locations.

The tour will kick off with a show at The Broadberry in Richmond, VA on October 16 and will wrap up at Music Hall Of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, NY on October 21. Other cities on the tour include Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and Cambridge.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow, Friday June 4, at 10 am ET. Prices and purchasing information can be found here.

Diet Cig is made up of Alex Luciano and Noah Bowman. 2020’s Do You Wonder About Me? includes singles such as “Thriving,” “Who Are You?” and “Night Terrors.” The LP followed their critically acclaimed 2017 album Swear I’m Good At This. The duo performed in a virtual music festival in April of 2020 alongside bands such as Black Lips, Nothing and Open Mike Eagle, anxious to perform again after having to cancel their spring 2020 tour.