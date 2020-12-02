Diet Cig Joyously Jump Around in New Video for “Who Are You”

Home News Krista Marple December 2nd, 2020 - 5:48 PM

Indie rock duo Diet Cig released a new music video for their Tik Tok viral track “Who Are You.” The song is from their recent album Do You Wonder About Me? that was released on May 1 under Frenchkiss Records. Alex Luciano and Noah Bowman, members of Diet Cig, directed the music video.

“We had so much fun getting to wiggle around on a stage again!! We built the whole set ourselves in a park down the street from our apartment, we loved getting to play with the goofy DIY aesthetic of children’s theater paired with the silly seriousness of an improvised, costumed dance,” said Diet Cig according to a press release.

The playful, optimistic sounding song was visually represented in a perfect way. The video shows Luciano and Bowman happily dancing on a colorful, child-like painted set planted in the middle of a large grassy area. The duo made it very clear that they had fun with this video due to the lack of seriousness throughout.

Because “Who Are You” has become well-known for being a “Tik Tok hit,” it’s only right that a dance was choreographed to along with it. Gara Lonning, who created the Tie Tok dance for the song, also choreographed the ending number in the video.

Diet Cig were added to the bill for the Noisey Night livestream event that took place on Noisey’s Youtube channel this past April. The duo shared a virtual stage with other artists such as Margo Price, Overcoats, Anna Burch and more.

The duo originally had a Spring 2020 tour planned for this year. The tour was scheduled to start on May 2 in Bristol, UK and finish off on June 6 in Charlottesville, VA. Diet Cig eventually took to their Instagram to announce the postponement of their tour dates.