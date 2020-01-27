Diet Cig Releases Lilting New Song “Night Terrors” and Announces Spring 2020 Tour Dates

Home News Matthew Matasci January 27th, 2020 - 7:00 AM

Diet Cig is following up their ultra-fun debut I Swear I’m Good At This with a new song and new tour in 2020. The band has released “Night Terrors,” a zippy pop-punk anthem delivered earnestly with crisp power chords and solid melodies.

In addition to the new song, they’ve announced a new set of tour dates. They’ll start out in the United Kingdom in May before heading stateside for shows in Philadelphia, New York City and Washington DC, among other East Coast dates. Then they’ll tour through Canada before returning to the US for Midwestern shows including Chicago and Minneapolis. Finally, they’ll play the southern states including stops in Atlanta and Louisville. Look out for any addiitons like a West Coast addition.

Diet Cig Tour

05/02 – Bristol, UK – Rough Trade

05/04 – Brighton, UK – The Hope and Ruin

05/05 – Manchester, UK – YES

05/06 – London, UK – Camden Assembly

05/14 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer # ^

05/15 – Washington, DC – Black Cat # ^

05/16 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg # ^

05/18 – Providence, RI – The Met # ^

05/20 – Boston, MA – The Sinclair # ^

05/21 – Montreal, QC – Le Ritz # ^

05/22 – Ottawa, ON – 27 Club # ^

05/23 – Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground # ^

05/24 – London, ON – Rum Runners # ^

05/26 – Detroit, MI – Deluxx Fluxx # ^

05/27 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall # ^

05/28 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line # ^

05/29 – Iowa City, IA – The Mill # ^

05/30 – Columbus, OH – A&R Music Bar # ^

06/02 – Louisville, KY – Zanzabar # ^

06/03 – Asheville, NC – Grey Eagle # ^

06/04 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade – Hell # ^

06/05 – Durham, NC – Motorco #

06/06 – Charlottesville, VA – The Southern #

# = w/ Sad13

^ = w/ Thin Lips