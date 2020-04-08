Margo Price, Diet Cig, Black Lips, Nothing, Open Mike Eagle and More to Play Noisey Night In Virtual Music Festival

Home News Ashwin Chary April 8th, 2020 - 8:52 PM

Margo Price

In this midst of this ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Noisey, the musical wing of popular news outlet, Vice, has announced their virtual live streaming event, Noisy Night In. The event is set up in efforts of raising money for the impacted members of the global music community.

Noisey Night In is a livestream event dedicated to raising money for the global music community who have been impacted by COVID-19. Featuring: @MissMargoPrice, @Mike_Eagle, @TwinPeaksDudes, and more! All proceeds benefit @SweetRelief

More info: https://t.co/9zENewVzlC pic.twitter.com/rTaM4YW46E — NOISEY (@NoiseyMusic) April 8, 2020

The festival is set to take place on Noisey’s Youtube channel on Apr. 11, at 5p.m., EST. Margo Price, who just announced the postponement of her forthcoming album, That’s How Rumors Get Started, is set to be one of the headlining acts for the festival. She recently released an emotional cover of “Nobody Told Me,” by John Lennon, as she broke the news of her album postponement.

American indie rock duo, diet cig, is also taking the virtual stage on Apr. 11, alongside Price. Earlier last month, the duo announced their newest album, Do You Wonder About Me?, set to release on May 1, through Frenchkiss Records.

Black Lips will also make a virtual appearance for the festival, showcasing their newest music from their 2020 record, Sing in a World That’s Falling Apart. The album features 12 brand-new songs, with over 35 minutes of pure indie music.

All of the proceeds from the live streaming event will go to the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, providing money to help with medical expenses, food, lodging, clothing, and much more. The full lineup for the event is set to release on Apr. 9.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer