Diet Cig Announces New Album Do You Wonder About Me? for May 2020 Release and Shares New Song Thriving

Indie rock duo Diet Cig have announced a new album titled Do You Wonder About Me? which will be released via Frenchkiss Records on May 1st. The group has also released their new single “Thriving,” off of the upcoming sophomore release.

“Thriving” is a straightforward indie rock anthem, led by frontwoman Alex Luciano’s strong voice, as she sings about her struggles with expressing her romantic feelings for another person. The guitar-led instrumental is catchy and direct, working well with Luciano’s vocal performance, rather than overshadowing it.

“We spent a lot of time after the first record growing as people, being humans outside of tour for a little bit, and trying to shed the imposter syndrome.” Luciano explained in a press release regarding the upcoming record.”Spending the time to make the kind of music they really wanted to make and making sure they felt good about it was crucial to the success of tracks like ‘Night Terrors.’”

They released the track “Night Terrors” back in January, which was an upbeat pop-punk inspired song capturing the duo’s charm. Diet Cig will also be performing with support from Sad13 and the Thin Lips this summer. Their upcoming tour is expected to kick off on May 2nd at Rough Trade records in Bristol, UK and will continue until June 6th, where it will wrap up at The Southern in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The band formed relatively recently in New Paltz, New York and released their debut studio album Swear I’m Good At This back in 2017.

Do You Wonder About Me?

1. Thriving

2. Who Are You?

3. Night Terrors

4. Priority Mail

5. Broken Body

6. Makeout Interlude

7. Flash Flood

8. Worth The Wait

9. Stare Into the Sun

10. Night Terrors Reprise