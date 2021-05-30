Turnstile and Show Me The Body Announce Summer 2021 Tour Dates

Home News Leanne Rubinstein May 30th, 2021 - 4:52 PM

Turnstile

Hardcore-turned-indie band Turnstile has announced their tour dates for later this summer, according to The PRP. The tour will include three concerts in California followed by four separate festival appearances.

The three California concerts will feature NYC avant hardcore band Show Me The Body and musical group Never Ending Game as support.

In the past, the Firefly Music Festival in Delaware has featured such artists as T-Pain, The Weeknd, Weezer, Twenty One Pilots, Mumford & Sons, Blink-182, Florence + The Machine, The Chainsmokers, Hozier, Foo Fighters, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Vampire Weekend and more. This year, Billie EIlish, The Killers, Tame Impala and Lizzo are set to headline the festival.

Having featured Rob Zombie, Guns N’ Roses and Slipknot in the past, this year’s Louder Than Life rock festival will feature major acts such as Nine Inch Nails, Korn, Jane’s addiction and more. Knotfest Iowa, also set to host an inaugural festival in Brazil in December, has announced that their lineup this year will feature artists such as Slipknot, Faith No More, Megadeth, Lamb of God, Fever 333, Gatecreeper and others.

Primavera Sound will hold their 20th anniversary show in June of 2022 due to COVID-19 restrictions, and will feature artists such as Massive Attack, Tame Impala, The Strokes, Gorillaz, Tyler, The Creator, Dua Lipa, Lorde and Megan Thee Stallion.

Turnstile tour dates:

08/28/21 – Garden Grove, CA – Garden Amp*

08/29/21 – Ventura, CA – The Tavern*

08/30/21 – Santa Cruz, CA – Santa Cruz Vets Hall*

09/23/21 – Dover, DE – Firefly Music Festival

09/24/21 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life

09/25/21 – Indianola, IA – Knotfest Iowa

06/05/22 – Sant Adria de Besos, SPA – Primavera Sound

* w/ Show Me The Body and Never Ending Game