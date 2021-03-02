Primavera Sound Barcelona Postpones 20th Anniversary 2021 Festival Until 2022

Home News Aaron Grech March 2nd, 2021 - 11:19 AM

Primavera Sound will be postponing its 20th anniversary festival, which was scheduled for this June, until 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the second time the event was moved back, following Primavera Sound 2020, which was also cancelled last summer due to COVID-19.

“We will make it doubly good in 2022. Because yes, really, we will dance together again… and like never before,” a statement from event organizers reads on Instagram.

This year’s postponed event featured artists such as Gorillaz, Bauhaus, Charli XCX, Pavement, The Strokes, Bad Bunny, Tyler, the Creator, The Jesus & Mary Chain, Iggy Pop, The National and Beck on the lineup. Many of these artists were originally scheduled for the 2020 festival as well.

While Primavera Sound will not be hosting a major music festival this year, the organizers are set to host a few socially-distanced shows at The Coliseum in Barcelona, which will take place from April 26 to May 2. These concerts are set to feature Swedish singer-songwriter José González and Spanish collective Califato 3/4.

These concerts follow Primavera Sound’s PRIMACOV, which was a trial concert held at the Sala Apolo outdoors venue in Barcelona, which holds 1,608 people. This trial was held in partnership with Hospital Germans Trias and Fight AIDS and Infectious Diseases Foundation, who utilized rapid COVID-19 tests that received results for the virus in 15 minutes.

“When the sad first anniversary approaches since live music stopped sounding the way we were used to, we need to reconnect with the artists in an environment as similar as possible to before. With the majority of the concert halls still closed and at serious risk of disappearance, Primavera Sound will be installed for a whole week at the Coliseum Theatre in Barcelona,” a press statement from the organizers reads.