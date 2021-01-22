Four Tet and Madlib Drop a Shuffling Beat on New Song “Dirtknock”

Home News Anna Scott January 22nd, 2021 - 3:28 PM

Four Tet and Madlib have released a new single, “Dirtknock,” off their forthcoming collaboration album Sound Ancestors. The album is set to be released January 29 via Madlib Invazion.

“Dirtknock” is the third single out from the anticipated album following “Road of the Lonely Ones” from December and “Hopprock” from January 4. “Dirtknock,” just over two minutes long, is driven by a prominent bass guitar and distorted electronics, along with an unnamed female vocalist. As with the previous singles, the song combines the experimental electronica and beats of both artists.

Listen to the song here:

London-based Four Tet has been busy with his solo work recently – he debuted two new albums on Christmas Day in 2020, titled Parallel and 871. Parallel opens with an impressive 26-minute-long experimental electronic journey. These were not his first releases of 2020 – Four Tet dropped Sixteen Oceans in March as well.

Similarly, Madlib has kept busy in the past year, and is featured in a lineup of livestreamed concerts that will be aired from last December to June 2021. The event was created by the home speaker company, Oda. Madlib also released an instrumental version of his album Bandana, entitled Bandana Beats, with Freddie Gibbs last January.

Fans of both artists await the release of Sound Ancestors on January 29, as the duo have proved to be an alluring, hit-producing combination with their three recent singles.

Photo credit: Damien Becerra