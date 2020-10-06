Home Speaker Company Oda Announces Concert Series with Performances by Madlib, The Microphones, Bradford Cox and More

Home News Aaron Grech October 6th, 2020 - 1:17 PM

The home speaker company Oda has announced a new limited live stream concert series that are set to occur in the coming months, and will be broadcast exclusively via these speakers. According to Pitchfork, this series will not be archived sets, but rather one-time live events.

The artists who are confirmed for the upcoming months include Madlib, Arca, the Microphones, Jessica Pratt, Bradford Cox, Beverly Glenn-Copeland, KeiyaA, Standing on the Corner, Terry Riley, Ka Baird, Sarah Davachi, Don Bryant and Ann Peebles and DJ Python. The company have released a video preview and a poster for the streams, with more artists set to be announced.

The first shows are scheduled to take launch on December 21 and are set to continue well into next year ending on June 20, 2021. The company says that the programs during this time make up Season 1 and 2 of these events.

Oda’s home speakers are specifically designed for live events. These speakers begin at $299.99 per product, coupled with a $79 per season membership. This new company launched this year and are currently taking pre-orders for their devices.

“We made Oda because live music is a vital part of our lives,” Nick Dangerfield, co-founder of Oda, said in a statement. “We believe all of us should be doing our part to preserve the cultural value of music. Artists are increasingly subjected to unfavorable terms, yet they continue to give us music of life-affirming quality. We’re just trying to build something positive. And our secret mission is to make you listen carefully. If you truly listen, everything will be fine.”

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister