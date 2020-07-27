Logic Enjoys Domestic Bliss in New Video for “DadBod”

Home News Aaron Grech July 27th, 2020 - 12:24 PM

Logic’s latest studio album No Pressure is his last musical project ever, as he leaves music to focus on his family and the reported seven-figure deal he signed with the videogame streaming platform Twitch. The rapper has now released a new music video for “Dad Bod,” from this latest project, which was directed by Justin Fleischer.

“Dad Bod” opens up with Logic playing a demo cassette titled after this album, before announcing his retirement and move to Montana. The video shows various snapshots of Logic’s home life as he changes his child’s diaper, drives across the neighborhood and hangs out in his pool. Logic uses a variety of different flows as he discusses his struggles with celebrity life, backed by a jazz-inspired hip hop beat.

Logic announced his retirement soon after the announcement of his newborn child with girlfriend Britanny Noell. Right after his retirement announcement, Logic announced this new Twitch deal and has so far seen success on the platform, garnering 234,000 followers and over two million views on his channel.

“I’m blessed enough to have millions of fans and followers,” the rapper told IGN regarding this deal. “So it is a great partnership. I’m going to bring new eyes to their service, they’re going to bring new money to my bank account, and – I’m just kidding.”

Logic released a music video for “Homicide” last year, where Chris D’Elia comedically takes on rapper Eminem’s verse. D’Elia was the recent source of some controversy, after five separate women came forward with sexual misconduct allegations against him.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz