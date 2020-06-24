Boris Announces New Album No for July 2020 Release and Share New Song “Loveless”

Home News Aaron Grech June 24th, 2020 - 12:52 PM

Boris announced that they had completed an album two weeks ago and have now announced the project’s title, NO, and a July 3 release date. A new single from the upcoming project titled “Loveless” has also been released, while the project itself will debut on Bandcamp on its anticipated release date.

“Loveless” is an aggressive crossover thrash release, with pounding drums, roaring guitar riffs and screamed vocals channeling the anger and energy of punk into a thrash metal instrumental style. The guitar solos rip through the middle of the song, while the track fades out into a cacophony of screeches, showing off the band’s noisy aesthetic.

The band states that this album as a call of action against oppressive systems, which they state was inspired by “methodology, various cultural influences, as well the connections and support we received from people around the world.”

“The title of this album is NO. People have a system whereby they unconsciously grow accustomed to things and adapt to them,” the band stated in a press release. “But, this same system is also cursed in the way it allows inconvenient or troubling things to be disregarded as if they were never there to begin with and goes by other names such as ‘resignation,’ ‘subordination,’ and ‘forgetfulness.’ We renounce this system.”

The Japanese experimental music outfit’s most recent release LφVE & EVφL came out last year and was supported by a brief tour across North America. This project was promoted by a 12-minute long video for “Shadow of Skull” a track which encompasses the band’s unique blend of experimental metal and noise music.

This will be the band’s 26th album over all, after finishing a total of 5 studio albums (not including the Christmas 2019 release of 1985, a previously unreleased project) during the past five years. During the last decade the group have released a total of 11 studio albums, with 2011 and 2015 seeing multiple album releases those years.

NO tracklist

1. Genesis

2. Anti-Gone

3. Non Blood Lore

4. Temple of Hatred

5. 鏡 -Zerkalo-

6. HxCxHxC -Parforation Line-

7. キキノウエ -Kiki no Ue-

8. Lust

9. Fundamental Error

10. Loveless

11. Interlude

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat