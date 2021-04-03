At The Gates Announces New Album The Nightmare Of Being For July 2021 Release

Home News Kyle Cravens April 3rd, 2021 - 10:09 PM

Swedish melodic death metal outfit At the Gates announced their new full-length album The Nightmare Of Being for a July 2 release date. The album is being released via Century Media Records.

Main parts for The Nightmare Of Being were reportedly recorded in several different Swedish studios. Drums at Studio Gröndal with Jens Bogren, guitars and bass with Andy La Rocque at Sonic Train Studio and vocals at Welfare Sounds with Per Stålberg. The album was mixed and mastered at Fascination Street Studios by Jens Bogren, who previously worked with At The Gates on their 2014 smash comeback album At War With Reality. Further details about The Nightmare Of Being, its various formats, and pre-order will be revealed on April 30.

At the Gates vocalist Tomas Lindberg Redant talked about the album concept in a press statement saying, “The overall theme deals with the topic of pessimism, and I have been diving deep down in pessimistic philosophers. Trying to understand this way of looking at the world. It is not a negative album, more a gateway into new ideas for me personally, trying out different perspectives. You could call the album an introduction to pessimism as a concept, I guess. It is a very dark album, but not negative.”

At the Gates formed in 1990 and was active until 1996 before reforming in 2007 and have been performing together indefinitely since 2011. Their latest, the acclaimed album To Drink From The Night Itself, entered the sales charts in several international countries upon release in 2018. Check out the tracklist for the new album below.

photo credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

The Nightmare Of Being Tracklist: