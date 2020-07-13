Jim James Says My Morning Jacket Has a “Completely New Album” Ready But May Wait To Release It Playing Shows Is Possible

Home News Drew Feinerman July 13th, 2020 - 11:56 AM

Jim James, frontman of the Louisville based rock band My Morning Jacket, has stated that the band has fresh material and a “completely new album” that is ready to be released, according to Consequence Of Sound. The news broke during James’ discussion on Kyle Meredith With as they discussed the band.

Although My Morning Jacket just released their latest album, The Waterfall II, this past weekend, the album was recorded during the same sessions for their 2015 album The Waterfall. James revealed that during the band’s reunion shows throughout 2018 and 2019, the band felt “re-energized,” and the band “went in the studio, and we have a whole new record that we’re finishing.” As James puts it, the band has “a completely new record.”

However, the band’s newest album was recorded “really live,” and the band had planned to tour immediately following the release of the album. “So now that’s part of the puzzle that everybody’s trying to figure out,” explained James. “The new album is done, but whenever we release it, we want to play shows for it. Obviously, it’s like we want to make it a thing because it’s so exciting to have these new songs and want to play them live . . . It was just the five of us, literally nobody else. Just the five of us and we played, and it was so exciting and fun.”

Not only did the band have to audible the release of their new album due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the virus also caused the band to miss headlining the Ohana Festival in Dana Point, California, which was supposed to take place this September.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna