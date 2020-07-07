My Morning Jacket Announces First New Album in Five Years The Waterfall II for July 2020 Release

Home News Aaron Grech July 7th, 2020 - 11:50 AM

Rock outfit My Morning Jacket will be releasing their first new studio album in five years The Waterfall II, which will be released via ATO Records on Friday, July 10. This album will be the sequel to their most recent album release The Waterfall, which earned the group a Grammy Award nomination for Best Alternative Music Album. A teaser for the album showing a brief clip of new music can be seen below.

The band will be hosting a listening party for the record on their Facebook and YouTube pages on Thursday, July 9 at 9 p.m. ET. They are also setting up pre-orders for the record featuring standard and deluxe versions with an 180-gram vinyl with Zoetrope labels in a gatefold foil jacket at this site. The listening party can be seen below once it happens.

“As so many of us feel out of tune and long for the world to be a better place, we have to look to nature and the animals and learn from them: learn to love, accept, move on, and respect each other,” James stated in a press release. “We gotta work for it and change our ways before it’s too late, and get in harmony with love and equality for all of humanity and for nature too.”

This project, like its predecessor, was recorded in Stinson Beach, California, which resulted in a session featuring over two dozen songs. The band’s frontman Jim James has been busy with a string of solo releases, dropping Eternally Even back in 2016, Uniform Distortion in 2018 and a follow-up charity record that year titled Uniform Clarity.

The Waterfall II track list

1. Spinning My Wheels

2. Still Thinkin

3. Climbing The Ladder

4. Feel You

5. Beautiful Love (Wasn’t Enough)

6. Magic Bullet

7. Run It

8. Wasted

9. Welcome Home

10. The First Time

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna