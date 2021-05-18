Death Cab for Cutie Announces Fall 2021 Amphitheatre Tour Dates

Home News Leanne Rubinstein May 18th, 2021 - 8:01 PM

Indie rock band Death Cab for Cutie has released the dates for their upcoming fall tour. The tour will begin on September 4 at KettleHouse Amphitheater in Missoula, MT and wrap up on September 13 at Red Rocks Ampitheatre in Colorado.

Deep Sea Diver will support the band for the majority of the tour, with Perfume Genius opening for the show at Red Rocks.

Tickets will become available here starting this Friday, 5/21 at 10 am local time. Pre-sale begins tomorrow, 5/19 at 10 am local time, with $1 from each of these tickets going toward Aurora Commons, a community health project. The sign-up for the pre-sale code can be found at the same link as above.

Death Cab for Cutie is an 8x GRAMMY Award-nominated recording group composed of Ben Gibbard (vocals, guitar, piano), Nick Harmer (bass), Dave Pepper (guitar, keyboards, vocals), Zac Rae (keyboards, guitar) and Jason McGerr (drums). The group performed at the SMooCH Guild Virtual Benefit concert at the end of last year, and also released their EP The Georgia, featuring a number of covers from other Georgia-based artists.

Gibbard made an appearance this January at the Viva Vera 20 Live Stream Anniversary Celebration alongside Perfume Genius as well as the Foo Fighters. More recently, he hosted a livestream performance event in March to symbolize one year since his livestream concert marking the beginning of the country’s first shutdown for the COVID-19 pandemic.

DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE – 2021 LIVE DATES

9/4 – Missoula, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater

9/6 – Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheater

9/7 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

9/8 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Pavilion at Riverfront

9/10 – Ogden, UT – Ogden Twilight [SOLD OUT]

9/11 – Vail, CO – Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

9/13 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre