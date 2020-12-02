Death Cab For Cutie Announces New The Georgia EP Covering TLC, Neutral Milk Hotel, Cat Power and More for December 2020 Release

Home News Aaron Grech December 2nd, 2020 - 8:22 PM

Death Cab for Cutie will be releasing a new EP called The Georgia, which will cover the likes of Georgia-based artists such as TLC, Neutral Milk Hotel and R.E.M. This album is being released in support of the Georgia runoff elections (which will determine what party runs the senate), politician Stacey Abrams and her Fair Fight action, which aims to address voter suppression. This EP will be out on December 4 on Bandcamp, to correspond with their Friday fundraisers.

The covers include TLC’s “Waterfalls” from their 1994 classic CrazySexyCool, “The King of Carrot Flowers, Pt. 1” from Neutral Milk Hotel’s legendary 1999 record In The Aeroplane Over the Sea, “Fall On Me” from R.E.M.’s 1986 record Lifes Rich Pageant, “Flirted With You All My Life” from Vic Chestnutt’s 2009 album At The Cut and “Metal Heart” from Cat Power’s 1998 Moon Pix.

“We created this exclusive e.p. of songs by some of our favorite Georgia artists for our friend Stacey Abrams and all the hard-working people at Fair Fight Action,” the band wrote in a press release. “We strongly believe in the work Fair Fight has done to assure free and fair elections in Georgia and beyond and have been honored to assist them throughout the 2020 campaign.”

It’s been a relatively quiet year for Death Cab for Cutie, but Ben Gibbard has been busy covering the likes of Radiohead and Fountains of Wayne during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also held a special all Beatles covers live stream back in May of this year.

Gibbard has also been releasing some of his own solo material, debuting the songs “Life in Quarantine” and “Proxima B” during the lockdowns as well. He also did a bit of a Postal Service revival this year, performing their song “Such Great Heights” as a dedication to the US Postal Service, while sharing a comedic video in support of voter turnout. The guests for this video included Guns N’ Roses’ Slash and Duff McKagan, The Bangles’ Susanna Hoffs, Kenny G, TV On The Radio’s Tunde Adebimpe and Dinosaur Jr.’s J Mascis.

The Georgia EP tracklist

1. Waterfalls (TLC cover)

2. The King of Carrot Flowers, Pt. 1 (Neutral Milk Hotel cover)

3. Fall On Me (R.E.M. cover)

4. Flirted With You All My Life (Vic Chesnutt cover)

5. Metal Heart (Cat Power cover)

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried