Watch Kim Gordon, J. Mascis, Fred Armisen, Angel Olsen, Death Cab for Cutie, Brett McKenzie and More Perform at 2020 SMooCH Guild Virtual Benefit

December 7th, 2020

The Seattle Musicians For Children’s Hospitals(SMooCH) Guild, which is a join partnership between the Seattle-based Sub Pop Records and KEXP have held their 2020 benefit virtually. This is the first time the event has gone virtual since its inception in 2012, and took place over the weekend.

This event was hosted by Pete Nordstrom, the Co-President of Nordstrom and his wife Brandy. Some of the the event’s previous performers include The Head and the Heart, Allen Stone, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, Iron and Wine, Father John Misty, Ben Bridwell from Band of Horses, The Afghan Whigs, Mary Lambert, Sir Mix-A-Lot and Phantogram.

Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard, guitarist Ian Moore, Mark Lanegan and Nate Mendel of Foo Fighters covered Highwayman by The Highwaymen. Fred Armisen & Friends, which includes J. Mascis of Dinosaur Jr. and former Sonic Youth frontwoman Kim Gordon teamed up on a track called Abstract Blues.





Angel Olsen performed “Lights Out,” from her 2014 studio album Burn Your Fire for No Witness, while Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires performed “If We Were Vampires” from The Nashville Sound. Olsen released Whole New Mess earlier this year, while Isbell and Shires covered the John Prine classic “Storm Windows” in a socially-distanced Tennessee show.

Hip hop outfit clipping. performed Say The Name,” from their latest studio album Visions of Bodies Being Burned, while Brett McKenzie of Flight of The Concords performed “You’ve Got A Friend In Me,” by Randy Newman alongside his children to end the live stream.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela