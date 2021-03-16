Ben Gibbard Announces Free Live From Home Virtual Concert Marking One Year Since First Live Stream

Home News Aaron Grech March 16th, 2021 - 3:23 PM

One day short of a year ago, on March 17, Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard held a livestream concert just as the COVID-19 pandemic began to shut down the entire country. During the event, the performer played a cover of Radiohead’s “Fake Plastic Trees,” from their acclaimed 1995 album The Bends, which eerily resonated with much of the last year.

In honor of that stream’s anniversary, Gibbard will be hosting another livestream set for tomorrow, March 17 at 7 p.m. ET. The stream can be accessed below, or can be viewed on Death Cab for Cutie’s Facebook, YouTube and Twitch channels. proceeds from thes live stream will be donated to the Aurora Commons, who help provide a safe space for people experiencing homelessness in Seatle.

“Hope you all have been doing well and staying healthy,” Gibbard wrote in a statement obtained by the BrooklynVegan. “Come listen to some tunes and bring some questions. The show will be in benefit of Aurora Commons, a wonderful organization that provides a safe space for people experiencing homelessness in Seattle – please donate if you are able.”

Gibbard has been extremely active with livestreams throughout 2020, Gordon, J. Mascis, Fred Armisen, Angel Olsen and Brett McKenzie at the 2020 SMooCH Guild virtual benefit last year. The artist was also active in supporting voter registration and turnout, releasing a comedic video which depicted faux auditions for the Postal Service. This video featured appearances by comedian Patton Oswald, Guns N’ Roses’ Slash and Duff McKagan, The Bangles’ Susanna Hoffs, Kenny G, TV On The Radio’s Tunde Adebimpe, Dinosaur Jr. ‘s J Mascis and Flight of The Conchords’ Bret McKenzie.

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried