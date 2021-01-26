The Vera Project Announces Viva Vera 20 Live Stream Anniversary Celebration with Appearances by Ben Gibbard and Perfume Genius

Home News Aaron Grech January 26th, 2021 - 3:48 PM

The Vera Project has announced the Viva Vera 20 live stream, which will honor the 20th anniversary of the Seattle-based non-profit. This event will take place on January 27 at 7 p.m. PST, and will host appearances from Perfume Genius, Foo Fighters, Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie, TV on the Radio, Jeff Rosenstock, No Age, Tacocat and Mike Park. Viva Vera 20 will be broadcast on the Vera Project’s YouTube page here.

The Vera Project actually began as a community response against Seattle’s Teen Dance Ordinance in 1985, which interfered with the ability for concert and club promoters to hold events for underaged patrons. Founded by activists Shannon Stewart, James Keblas and Kate Becke in 2001, the Vera Project successfully banded the community together against the ordinance, which was repealed the following year.

While the Vera Project was originally a response to this legislation, the activism they engage in provides a lot of community resources for the youth. The Vera Project hosts a music venue for local and touring artists, a screen print shop, recording studio, art gallery, educational institution and safe space for radical self-expression. Their template has influenced a number of all-ages DIY communities across the country and influences the city’s music economy.

“As America’s music industry and arts scene start to rebuild, we have an incredible opportunity to make something better. Something centered on empathy, equity and community,” said Ricky Graboski, Executive Director of The Vera Project. “It is our collective responsibility to build an infrastructure that’s resilient and responsive enough to meet the needs of the moment. And VERA is leading the charge.”

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried