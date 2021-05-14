Gorgon City Releases Club-Ready New Song “Never Let Me Down”

Home News Krista Marple May 14th, 2021 - 6:56 PM

London-based electronic duo Gorgon City, which consists of Kyle “Foamo” Gibbon and Matt “RackNRuin” Robson-Scott, has released their track “Never Let Me Down.” The new release also features Hayley May, a singer-songwriter form the Yorkshire area.

“Never Let Me Down” is an electric, upbeat tune that exudes energy and positive vibes. It features climatic beat drops that perfectly accompany May’s soulful vocals. However, this track isn’t the first from the duo to be released this year.

“You’ve Done Enough,” which was released at the end of January, featured Drama and was their second collaboration together. They had also teamed up for “Nobody” in April of last year. Along with that, Gorgon City had also collaborated with Hayden James and Nat Dunn to release “Foolproof” in the middle of March.

The release of “Never Let Me Down” comes shortly after the announcement of their upcoming Fall 2021 Tour. The duo announced on May 2 that they would be going on tour starting in Seattle, Washington on September 17. The tour lasts through December 17 where they make their final stop in London. Gorgon City will be performing in cities such as Los Angeles, Dallas, Denver, Columbus, Brooklyn, Austin and more.