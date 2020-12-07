Dessa Is Teasing a New Project

Home News Aaron Grech December 7th, 2020 - 5:48 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Hip hop artist Dessa appears to be teasing a new project according to a post made on Twitter earlier today. Dessa uploaded an image of a notebook featuring the words Link accompanied by a number 20 times, with a fellow caption stating “New project. News soon.”

Dessa posted an emotional video back in June where she briefly touched upon the allegations surrounding fellow Doomtree member P.O.S. and the larger Minneapolis hip hop scene. Several artists within the scene such as Prof, Dem Atlas and Astronautalis faced allegations as well, with the latter performer eventually apologizing for his past conduct.

As an active member in Minneapolis’ music scene, Dessa was one of the many performers who spoke on the city’s protests following the death of George Floyd. “To friends outside of Minneapolis checking in on your people, thanks. The fury and pain are larger than they look on TV,” Dessa wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

The artist released Sound the Bells: Recorded live at Orchestra Hall last year, which was created alongside the Minnesota Orchestra. This recording was made in Minneapolis’ Orchestra Hall and featured 17 of her songs rearranged by musician and composer Andy Thompson, who has worked with the likes of Jason Mraz and Taylor Swift. Her most recent studio album Chime, came out in 2018.

“The record daringly toes the line between conscious hip-hop and mainstream pop. Dessa’s willingness to sing more was a cool touch, but at times one wishes it was more tastefully done,” mxdwn reviewer Griffin Boyle explained. “There is something on this record for casual pop fans and hip-hop heads alike. Sometimes that is all that is necessary.”

Photo Credit: Marv Watson