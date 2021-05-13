Moon River Music Festival Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring Wilco, Lord Huron and Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors

Home News Caroline Fisher May 13th, 2021 - 7:00 AM

Chattanooga’s Moon River Music Festival has announced its sixth installment and revealed its 2021 lineup. The Americana festival will take place September 11-12 in Chatanooga, TN’s Coolidge Park, featuring an assortment of musical performances and outdoor festivities. Tickets will be available today at 9 a.m. PST on the festival’s official website.

Moon River founder Drew Holcomb’s group, Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors, will be honorary headliners of the festival. The singer-songwriter shares, “I am beyond thrilled that we can gather again together around our mutual love of music and community!” Holcomb goes on to say, “It means the world to me to be able to announce that Moon River is back on! Can’t wait to see you in Chattanooga.”

The festival will see a performance by the celebrated Chicago rock band Wilco, who will also be headlining WonderBus Music Fest in August. Recently, the group reunited after almost a year to perform a new song on frontman Jeff Tweedy’s Tweedy Show. Tweedy released his fourth studio album, Love Is The King, in October of last year.

Indie-folk band Lord Huron will take the stage as well, after just announcing their fall 2021 tour last month. The group’s anticipated album, Long Lost, is set to be released later this month. Lord Huron recently released singles from the album, titled “Mine Forever” and “I Lied.”

This year’s lineup also includes acts like Nashville-based string band Old Crow Medicine Show, alt-rock group Dr. Dog, Boston’s Lake Street Dive and more.

After being canceled last year due to COVID-19, some artists featured in the festival’s 2020 lineup will appear in 2021, including beloved folk-rock duo Indigo Girls and LA alternative country band Dawes.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz