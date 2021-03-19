Lord Huron Announces New Album Long Lost For May 2021 Release, Share New Single “Mine Forever”

Home News Ariel King March 19th, 2021 - 12:01 AM

Lord Huron has announced that their new album, Long Lost, will be released on May 21. Alongside the album announcement, the band has also shared the new single “Mine Forever” and its accompanying music video.

“Mine Forever” features vintage movie intros and old Western imagery. Set in the 1950s, the music video features seances, beaches and cowboys. Lord Huron’s instrumentals match the Western imagery, the vocals sliding over as backup dancer groove and acoustic guitars sing. Each face is blurred, giving a Lord Huron twist to the vintage footage. “In my mind your mine forever,” they repeat through the track, twangs singing through the track as tales of heartbreak and working to hold onto one another are told.

In addition to the new track and album announcement, the band’s latest character, Tubbs Tarbell, wrote a letter describing the creation of Long Lost. Speaking on one of the studio sessions, Tarbell wrote, “The Huron kept at it for a little while longer that day, but I must have drifted off peaceful-link in somethin’ of a cosmic slumber, with my tune – all the tunes, in fact, as all of them were now mine – janglin’ heavy and happy in my heart. When I woke, the light from the next day was just startin’ to ease into the Pines, and I was alone. I stood up, stretched my creaky back, scratched a little stubble. As I turned to grab my leavin’ hat off its peg, somethin’ caught my eye: A hand-scratched note bound to a faded vinyl record sleeve was layin’ on the floor.”

The upcoming Long Lost follows Lord Huron’s 2018 album, Vide Noir. That same year saw the band release a new version of their hit song “The Night We Met” for the Netflix series, 13 Reasons Why, with the band inviting Phoebe Bridgers to participate on the track. Bridgers then joined the band onstage in 2019 to perform the track at the Hollywood Bowl.

Long Lost tracklist:

1. “The moon Doesn’t Mind”

2. “Mine Forever”

3. “(One Helluva Performer)”

4. “Love Me Like You Used To”

5. “Meet Me In The City”

6. “(Sing For Us Tonight)”

7. “Long Lost”

8. “Twenty Long Years”

9. “Drops In The Lake”

10. “Where Did The Time Go”

11. “Not Dead Yet”

12. “(Deep Down Inside Ya)”

13. “I Lied”

14. “At Sea”

15. “What Do It Mean”

16. “Time’s Blur”

Photo credit: Owen Ela