Lord Huron Releases New Song “I Lied” and Announces Fall 2021 Tour Dates

Indie-folk band Lord Huron have released their new track, “I Lied,” which is set to be featured on their forthcoming album Long Lost. This will be the fourth single from their new album and it is currently due out May 21. Along with the new song, Lord Huron announced that they will be going on a fall tour this year to support Long Lost. Allison Ponthier is also scheduled to open for 10 out of the 13 shows during the tour.

Lord Huron’s 2021 tour will start off on September 9 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and last through October 27 where they make their final stop in San Diego, California. They are planning to make stops at notable venues like Hollywood Forever Cemetery, The Rooftop at Pier 17, Santa Barbara Bowl and more.

After they finish off their headlining tour, Lord Huron will perform at Outside Lands, which will take place in San Francisco on October 30 this year. The indie group will play alongside artists like Tyler The Creator, The Weeknd, Lizzo, The Strokes and more. The festival was originally supposed to take place August 6-8 but was eventually rescheduled to take place in the fall.

“I Lied,” which also features Ponthier, sticks true to Lord Huron’s well-known soft and emotionally-driven sound. The track is a slower-paced tune that beautifully compliments Ben Schneider’s, vocalist for Lord Huron, serenading voice. Ponthier jumps in on the track to add her easy-going tone to match Schneider’s tempo.

The video that was released to accompany “I Lied” features Schneider and Ponthier each performing the track through an old television screen. Surrounding them, a few other televisions around them are shown featuring the remaining members of Lord Huron performing as well. The entire video holds a vintage-like vibe as it features outdated televisions that showcase a vintage color scheme through the screens.

Lord Huron first announced the release of the upcoming album mid-March alongside their second single “Mine Forever.” The release followed their first single from the album, “Not Dead Yet,” which dropped on February 19.

Photo credit: Owen Ela

Lord Huron 2021 Tour:

09/09 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at Mann Center*

09/12 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater*

09/13 – Baltimore, MD – MECU Pavilion*

09/14 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion*

09/16 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17*

09/18 – Ashbury Park, NY – Sea Hear Now Fesitval

09/24 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Edgefield*

09/25 – Redmond, WA – King County’s Marymoor Park*

09/26 – Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphiteater*

09/28 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl*

09/29 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Forever Cemetery*

10/25 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

10/27 – San Diego, CA – CalCoast Open Air Theatre

* with Allison Ponthier