Tove Lo Teams with Crypto Artist Blake Kathryn for New NFT Collection CRYPTO TITS Featuring Exclusive Unreleased Music

Swedish pop star Tove Lo announced a NFT collection featuring some exclusive unreleased music alongside designs from crypto artist Blake Kathryn. The collection is named CRYPTO TITS in reference to her 2017 dance hit “Disco Tits.”

The auction will begin this Saturday, May 15, at 6:30 p.m. EST through Nifty Gateway. She shared a teaser for one of the pieces in the collection on her Instagram and Twitter, featuring a snippet of assumedly unreleased music and a 20-second video of one of Kathryn’s designs. It shows a crypto version of a statuesque woman with marijuana leaves, flowers and crystals growing out of her.

Very excited to announce my collaboration with @blakekathryn CRYPTO TITS dropping this Saturday May 15th at 630pm est on @niftygateway pic.twitter.com/hW0N8r8l2s — Tove Lo (@ToveLo) May 10, 2021

“I’m very very VERY excited to share this collaboration with the amazing digital superstar @blakekathryn,” she announced. “I’ve been exploring the digital art space for a while now and it’s super inspiring to me. Blake’s creations feel like new and different worlds to me and you guys know I love to create immersive experiences around my albums and shows, so this process was just awesome and mind expanding. And in a year where I couldn’t bring my live shows to you all it was amazing to be able to build a world to share with you guys in the digital realm, even if we couldn’t be together IRL.”

She continues, “After a year spent inside and online, surreal places and dreams take shape. The music I have made for these pieces was very freeing to make. Impulsive and raw. I hope you love the art as much as we loved making it, and we are very happy to be partnering with an environmentally conscious platform like @niftygateway to ensure this is a guaranteed carbon negative drop. More importantly, we are thrilled to be directing proceeds to causes very dear to us, @blackgirlscode and @carbon180.”

Nifty Gateway is fighting the energy-consuming tendencies of NFTs by tracking their carbon footprint and taking actions to offset it at twice the rate that they emit it. Carbon 180, one of the organizations that is partially benefiting from the NFT auction, shares the same goal of encouraging entities across the world to remove more carbon than they emit. The other organization benefiting from the sale, Black Girls Code, is a nonprofit organization that is working on increasing the number of women of color in the digital technology industry.

“This is a rapidly growing space and I’m seeing a lot of fellow musicians I love and admire doing incredible things with amazing collaborators, which I think is so cool,” Tove Lo concluded. “It’s a whole new creative outlet and a merging of worlds, and best of all is shining a light and recognizing all of these brilliant digital artists out there! Thank you so much to my partner in crime on this project, my forever crypto queen Blake Kathryn – this collaboration was a dream come true and I’m so excited to bring this collection into the world with you.”

Tove Lo is a reasonably prolific artist. Some of her recently-released singles include a collaboration with Martin Garrix called “Pressure” and a feature on a song by Alok and Ilkay Sencan called “Don’t Say Goodbye,” as well as some solo singles such as “Mateo” and “Sadder Badder Cooler.”

NFTs have been a major trend over the past few months, popularized in the music industry by artists like Mike Shinoda, Grimes and Kings of Leon. Other artists to sell NFTs recently include Megadeth, The White Stripes and the estate of MF DOOM, as well as the photographer behind Kurt Cobain’s last photo shoot.

