Tove Lo Joins Martin Garrix in New Dancefloor-Ready Song “Pressure”

Anna Scott February 5th, 2021 - 3:15 PM

Dutch DJ and producer Martin Garrix has released another hit, “Pressure,” via Sony Music International/STMPD RCRDS/RCA Records, which is poised to become another dance-floor favorite by him. For this single, he teamed up with Swedish vocalist Tove Lo. Garrix hopes that “Pressure” will set the tone for a 2021 filled with dancing.

Garrix teams up with Lo for this deep chill track, opting for a deeper sound than his normal pop/dance blend, along with an alluring baseline that is the perfect match for Lo’s chilled, sultry vocals. Although the song is short and strays from Garrix’s typical beats, the track is a great kickoff for both artists this year.

The video, directed by Philip Hovensjö and Olle Knutson, is inexplicably wild, featuring dark, club-style lights from streetlights, bar scenes, and alien-like characters. The crazy plot itself, fans have noted, is movie-worthy.

On the single, Lo says, “This track hit me in all the right places and I really wanted to be a part of it. It’s cool that it’s a slightly new direction for both me and Garrix! Lyrically it’s all about destructive passion and lack of self-control. Which feels amazing until it drives you crazy. I’m very excited for this to be our first collab, I hope all our fans feel it!” Lo saw a busy 2020 despite the pandemic, releasing “Mateo” last July and collaborating with Brazilian DJ Alok and Turkish producer Ilkay Sencan for “Don’t Say Goodbye” last September.

Garrix, on the other hand, hinted for a 2021 of new releases, following much time spent creating new music during the pandemic. “Pressure” kicked off these releases, and Garrix says he “can’t wait to share with his fans what he’s been working on.”

Photo credit: Kalyn Oyer