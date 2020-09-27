Tove Lo Appears on Groovy New Alok and Ilkay Sencan song, “Don’t Say Goodbye”

Home News Peter Mann September 27th, 2020 - 1:30 AM

Photo: Kayln Over

Swedish singer-songwriting pop sensation, Tove Lo, recently collaborated with international recording artists Brazilian DJ Alok and Turkish producer Ilkay Sencan on their latest single, “Don’t Say Goodbye.” The track along with its accompanying lyric music video premiered Thursday September 24, via Sony Music/B1. According to a press release, “Leading the single with Tove Lo’s euphoric vocals, she lends her ethereal melodies over Alok and Ilkay Sencan’s textured beats to create a truly-intoxicating track. Limitless in its ability to transport the listener straight to the dance floor, ‘Don’t Say Goodbye’ has all the necessary ingredients to become a global sensation.”

The lyric video features Lo as seductive and sultry as her lyrics featured on the collaborative effort’s latest single, “Don’t Say Goodbye.” The ethereal musical stylings of Lo is coupled beautifully with the equally spacey electronic production provided by Alok and Sencan. In between dancing alongside the Star Wars-esque sprawling lyrics, Lo provides the track her vibrant, hot and sticky bubblegum pop sensibilities that is a great blend with the EDM/house heavy aesthetics Alok and Sencan came to play with. The lush bass and chunky drum programing along with how in sync Lo’s vocal arrangement is set so perfectly to the latest dance groove, makes for a fun and eclectic listen. To listen to “Don’t Say Goodbye” stream below, via YouTube.

According to the above source, Lo spoke on how fun and creative the track came together during quarantine calling their collaborative effort, “such a hypnotic banger of a track. I’m so happy that Alok and Ilkay wanted me to be a part of this cause I think we did some real dance magic here. One of the most productive things I did in lockdown too, we recorded it remotely across LA, São Paulo, and Istanbul in the spring. Can’t wait to be able to play it for all of you, and be able to dance together again to it… soon please.”

Mutual sentiments were reciprocated between the production minds behind “Don’t Say Goodbye” with Alok responding to Lo’s comments with, “I have always loved Tove Lo’s versatility as an artist and how she’s so hands-on with her own production. When I heard she wanted to be involved in the production of this track, I was excited to see how she would put her own spin on the single. Tove, Ilkay and I put a lot of hard work and dedication into ‘Don’t Say Goodbye’ and I hope it becomes part of people’s normal listening routine as it has for us.” Sencan spoke to the perseverance in making the track happen under such circumstances, offering “It’s been a great experience working with Alok and Swedish songstress Tove Lo on the song, and even though we have been working from different continents, I believe the end result is the reason why it sounds so cool and unique. I hope that people will feel the same good vibe as we do.“

Tove Lo is no stranger when it comes to the ever changing musical landscape amidst the coronavirus and how to adapt when it comes to the approach of her own music videos. As of late, Lo shot a video during lockdown with the aid of her fans sending her over a thousand submissions of footage incorporated for her music video for the single “Mateo,” off her fourth full-length album Sunshine Kitty, via Island, released last September.

Photo credit: Kayln Oyer