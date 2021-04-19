The White Stripes To Release “Seven Nation Army (The Glitch Mob Remix)” NFTs with One-of-One Full Song Visualizer NFT Including 7″ Vinyl Test Pressing

Home News Noah Celaya April 19th, 2021 - 9:02 PM

The White Stripes are branching out into the world of NFTs with the official release of the 10-year old The Glitch Mob remix of their big hit “Seven Nation Army.” The first-ever NFT collection will be available on Wednesday, April 21st at 1:30 pm ET exclusively via Nifty Gateway and will feature six unique pieces of art, including a one-of-one full song visualizer which also comes with a 7” vinyl test pressing of the remix.

This Friday, April 23rd, “Seven Nation Army (The Glitch Mob Remix)” will be officially released to enjoy digitally everywhere. The remix will also be available as a one-sided 7” single in June with an etching of the Third Man Records logo on the b-side. Additionally, a limited-edition red vinyl version will be available at Third Man Nashville, Detroit, and select independent record stores in June. Pre-orders for the standard black vinyl version of the 7” will begin on April 23 through Third Man Record’s website. Check out the remix below:

The White Stripes also recently announced Vault Package #48: White Blood Cells XX, a 20th-anniversary companion to the White Stripes’ landmark 2001 album, and a member of The Glitch Mob released an album this past February.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat