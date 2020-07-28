Tove Lo Calls on Her Fans for Quarantine-Shot Video for “Mateo”

Home News Aaron Grech July 28th, 2020 - 2:30 PM

Pop artist Tove Lo has released a new music video for “Mateo” a song featured on her latest studio album release Sunshine Kitty, which came out last fall. This video is composed entirely of fan footage, that were recorded during quarantine.

“Mateo” is a hypnotic pop track, with an infectious dance beat and smooth synths that complement the bass heavy track. Tove Lo gives a passionate vocal performance, as she sings about heartache and desire for the titular “Mateo.” Each of the videos range a variety of styles, from comedic dances all the way to interesting edits that sync perfectly with the track’s instrumental.

The artist stated that “Mateo” was a fan favorite and that this karaoke style video was a way for her to connect with fans, while everyone was on lock down. She also explained that she received around 1000 fan submissions for the video.

“We had shot footage for the lyric video at a beautiful venue in Manchester called Albert Hall in early March, right before we had to cancel the European shows and fly home due to COVID,” Tove Lo explained. “So much of the last few months has been about what can’t happen, doing the quarantine karaoke challenge was a way to still connect with my fans and give everyone something to safely do while locked down.”

Tove Lo started off the year with a slew of singles including the Finneas produced “Bikini Porn” and “Passion and Pain Taste the Same When I’m Weak,” alongside “Are U Gonna Tell Her” featuring MC Zaac. The performer also played “sadder badder cooler” during an at home broadcast for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert yesterday.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer