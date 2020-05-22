Tove Lo Releases Special Expanded Version of Sunshine Kitty Alongside New Song “Sadder Badder Cooler”

Home News Jesse Raymer May 22nd, 2020 - 4:25 PM

Photo: Kayln Over

Grammy-nominated Swedish pop musician Tove Lo is back with new music. The singer announced that she would be releasing a special expanded version of her acclaimed 2019 record Sunshine Kitty. The special expanded edition, titled Sunshine Kitty (Paws Prints Edition), also includes a new track “Sadder Badder Cooler” alongside a music video.

“Sadder Badder Cooler” is a theatrical pop anthem. The track opens with layered synths alongside Tove Lo’s almost robotic vocals. The lyrics explain the mixed emotions after a failed relationship, with Tove Lo softly singing, “Heartbreak pays bill / You lose to win.” The song continues with extensive production and beats that are sweet and infectious.



The music video for the song is unique and intriguing. Its animation brings up classic ’90s cartoon nostalgia. Throughout the video, Tove Lo and the “Sunshine Kitty” are going around seeking vengeance against men that have wronged Tove Lo’s character.

Regarding “Sadder Badder Cooler” Tove Lo states that: “Elvira Anderfjärd and I wrote sadder badder cooler after going deep about how every heart break kind of chips away a little piece of you, but it also gives you power if you let it. And how breaking it off with someone who’s bad to you is always a mixed feeling of sadness, anger and big relief. This song to me is full of glitter and power and I hope it hits heavy with my fans.”

The announcement of this special edition record comes after Tove Lo released a video for her track “Equally Lost,” a track that was featured on Sunshine Kitty. Additionally, back in February, mxdwn writer Drew Pitt was able to see Tove Lo perform live in Los Angeles.

